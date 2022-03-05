Dec. 3, 1959—March 3, 2022
WAUPUN—Steven G. Schoenick, 62, of Waupun, passed away March 3, 2022.
Steve was born December 3, 1959 in Tigerton, WI, the son of Clifford and Beverly Vachowiak Schoenick. Steve attended Waupun schools, graduating from Waupun High School in 1979. Steve sold Christmas trees in the Waupun area for 25+ years. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun and the Knights of Columbus, where he was a 4th degree knight and did volunteer work for both. Steve loved fishing, watching high school sporting events, and spending time with his nieces. Steve is survived by his mother, Beverly Searvogel of Waupun; two brothers: Cliff (Pam) Schoenick of Berlin and Mark Schoenick of Waupun; three sisters: Nancy (Andrew) Delzer of West Bend, Cheri Mulder of Fond du Lac, and Lisa Cooper of Kodiak, Alaska; and multiple aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Schoenick; step-father, Jim Searvogel; and brother-in-law, Neal Cooper.
Memorial services for Steven Schoenick will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun with Fr. John Radetski officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)