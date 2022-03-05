Steven G. Schoenick

Steve was born December 3, 1959 in Tigerton, WI, the son of Clifford and Beverly Vachowiak Schoenick. Steve attended Waupun schools, graduating from Waupun High School in 1979. Steve sold Christmas trees in the Waupun area for 25+ years. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun and the Knights of Columbus, where he was a 4th degree knight and did volunteer work for both. Steve loved fishing, watching high school sporting events, and spending time with his nieces. Steve is survived by his mother, Beverly Searvogel of Waupun; two brothers: Cliff (Pam) Schoenick of Berlin and Mark Schoenick of Waupun; three sisters: Nancy (Andrew) Delzer of West Bend, Cheri Mulder of Fond du Lac, and Lisa Cooper of Kodiak, Alaska; and multiple aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.