Steven J. Rosing

PORTAGE – Steven J. Rosing, age 87, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com).

