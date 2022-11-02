Feb. 21, 1951—Oct. 28, 2022

RANDOLPH—Steven Joseph “Brigie” Brigowatz, age 71, of rural Randolph, died at his home on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Brigie was born on Feb. 21, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Hospital (Marshfield Medical Center) in Beaver Dam the son of LeRoy and Ruth Brigowatz. He grew up in the Beaver Dam area and was a 1969 graduate of Beaver Dam High School, where he discovered his talent in trap shooting.

Following graduation, Brigie held various jobs in the area until he became employed with Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections at the Fox Lake Correctional Institute and achieved the rank Sergeant. He worked for the facility for 25 years before he retired on Sept. 30, 2001.

Brigie was recently employed with Feil’s Supper Club. Earlier in his career, he was also a Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Deputy. Throughout his life, Brigie loved the sport of trap shooting. He participated in many competitions around the United States, including the nationals in Florida, Grand American Shoot in Ohio, and many local shoot outs at area conservation clubs.

Brigie also enjoyed elk hunting out west, deer and bear hunting and fishing in northern Wisconsin and Canada. He was also an avid Packers, Brewers and Badger fan. Brigie was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish in Fox Lake.

Brigie will be sadly missed and mourned by his siblings: his twin Susan Meier of Reeseville and Janice (Walter, Sr.) Westover of Beaver Dam; one step-nephew, Dean Meier of Beaver Dam; two step-nieces, Jennifer (Dan) Kessenich of Rio and Kim Meier (Wade Wilber) of Beaver Dam; several other relatives and many dear friends.

Brigie was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law, Warren Meier, a step-nephew, Walter Westover, Jr.; and his beloved and faithful companion canines: Kessler and Samuel.

A Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow in Annunciation Catholic Cemetery in Randolph. Relatives and friends may call on the family from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church on Thursday.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.