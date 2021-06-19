Steven Krejchik

PORTAGE – Steven Edward Krejchik, age 72, of Caledonia Township (Portage, Wisconsin), went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born on July 29, 1948, in Portage, Wisconsin, the son of Edward and Alydia (Ziehmke) Krejchik. He was the youngest of four children. Steve started his education at Alloa, a one room schoolhouse, attended Caledonia Elementary School, graduated from Portage High School, and completed his education at UW-Madison Farm Short Course. His passion was farming and he worked on the family farm all of his life. He took great pride in his family, farming, and everything he did. On July 25,1970, he married Susan Jane Blau, his loving wife of 40 years. Together they brought a son and daughter into this world. A few years after Susan passed, he married Linda Faye Bahr, and they shared 8 years together. Family came first. He very much enjoyed time spent with family and friends playing cards, bird watching, fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, watching sports, snowmobiling, and probably what he was most famous for was telling jokes and stories. He loved to bring smiles, laughter, and joy to everyone he met.