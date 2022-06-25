Feb. 26, 1948—June 22, 2022

BARABOO—Steven R. Thomas, age 74, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Steve, son of Rex and Audrey (Bazzill) Thomas, was born on Feb. 26, 1948 in Baraboo, WI.

He is survived by his children: Jennifer Thomas (Patrick) of Baraboo, Ben (Jen) Thomas of Baraboo; sisters: Terri Thomas (Denise) of Baraboo, Jackie (Wayne) Vander Zanden of Verona; brother-in-law, Jeff Morton of Lake Delton; sister-in-law, Anne Marie Thomas of Wauwatosa; five grandchildren: Steven Ernst, Brennan Burnell, Ian Thomas, Abigail Thomas and Rain Thomas; one great-granddaughter, Dahlia Ernst; former spouse, Patricia Thomas; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends including close friends: Joe Maraszek and Dean Bothell.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Thomas; sister, Linda Morton and other family members.

The family would like to thank the Columbia County Health Care Center Staff for the compassionate care given to our father.

