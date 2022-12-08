July 23, 1954—Dec. 3, 2022

NEW LISBON—Steven R. Voss, age 68, of New Lisbon died on Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at his residence in the Town of Lisbon. Steven was born in Milwaukee, WI to Robert and Betty (Brautigam) Voss on July 23, 1954. He was raised in the New Berlin, WI, area. He was a 1972 graduate of the New Berlin High School.

Steven was united in marriage to Donna M. Maager on January 13, 1973, at IHM Catholic Church in West Allis, WI. Steven worked as an auto mechanic most of his life, he has lived in Milwaukee for a few years, then moved to Necedah for 17 years later moving to the Town of Lisbon for 22 years.

He was employed by Nelson’s Auto in Necedah for 20 years, and later worked for Triple P of Necedah, WI. He enjoyed working on car restorations, going to car shows and swap meets, and the Jefferson Swap Meet twice a year was a must. He also enjoyed boating.

Steven is survived by his wife, Donna of New Lisbon; a son, Michael Voss of New Lisbon; his daughter, Amy (Chris) Trublic of Fall River, WI; his brother, Mark Voss of Milwaukee; his sister, Patti (William) DeGoey of Victorville, CA; and by six grandchildren: Bryten, Aliya, Brianna, Johnny, Cody, and Brandon; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Susan DeValk.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 4:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM at the Hare Funeral Home, 217W Pearl St. in New Lisbon. Inurnment will take place later at the Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek, WI. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.