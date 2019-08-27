WISCONSIN DELLS - Steven Selchow, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Celebration of Life Memorial Funeral Service was held Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation was held at the church on Sunday from 12:00 Noon, until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.
Steven was born September 12, 1955, in Portage, Wis., the son of Marvin and Dorothy (Seals) Selchow. Steven grew up in Fla., moving to Wisconsin Dells his sophomore year, and worked at various Dells area tourist attractions. He married Debra Nehrkorn in June of 1986, at the Cambrian Lodge. When he was still in high school, he learned how to blow glass and made spun glass and glass sculptures. His business was named “Art In Glass” and he sold his creations locally in the Dells area, and traveled to art shows for over 40 years. Steven was an avid bowler and was professional when he was younger.
He is survived by his wife Debra; daughter, Jesse Selchow of Brooklyn, N.Y.; brothers, Mike (Vicki) Amberg of Reedsburg, Wis., Joe (Becky) Amberg of Tomah, Wis., Keith (Kim) Amberg of Elroy, Wis.; sisters, Lori (Peter) Williams of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Barb (Bob) Medinger of Juneau, Alaska, Bonnie (Don) Roscovius of Tomah, Wis.; Aunt Rosann Trezza of Aberdeen, N.J.; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Marvin Selchow, Dotti and Dale Amberg; and sister, Becky Carter.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s for their care and compassion.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
