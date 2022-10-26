Jan. 14, 1935—Oct. 19, 2022

PORTAGE—Steven “Steve” James Rosing, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home with his loving wife at his side. He was born on January 14, 1935, in Milwaukee, WI, and was adopted immediately afterward from the foundling home by his parents Kenneth Benjamin and Marie Ella (Barrett) Rosing, who preceded him in death.

Steve grew up in Minneapolis, MN, where he attended North High School. After graduating in 1952, he attended the University of Minnesota. He became an active member of the Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity and has remained a lifelong member. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in in 1957 and then joined the US Army. He served at Ladd Field, now Fort Wainwright, in AK, as a Medic from 1958-1960.

Steve returned to Minneapolis after his Army service and began his career as a Manufacturers’ Representative. He worked for Rosingco, the family company, driving thousands of miles every year selling tools throughout MN, ND, SD, IA, and IL.

In 1964, he changed careers and became President and General Manager of KD Wholesale, a farm supply store in WI, with locations in Portage, Baraboo (later closed), Beaver Dam, and Richland Center.

It was in Portage, in 1965, that he met his beloved wife of 57 years, Clarice (Berg) Rosing. In 1984, KD Wholesale closed all stores, and Steve returned to his traveling roots, beginning a 30 year career as a Manufacturers’ Representative for the Kast Marketing Company. He sold pipes, valves, and fittings throughout WI and IL, averaging 65,000 road miles every year, finally deciding to retire and hang up the car keys in 2014 at the age of 79.

Steve was a lifelong and active member of the Methodist Church, first at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis, and then at Portage United Methodist Church. He was a member of many organizations throughout his life, including several church committees and local groups. He was on the founding board of the Zone Gale Center for the Arts in Portage in 1987. His love of music led him to become a board member for the WI Youth Symphony Orchestras in Madison for over 35 years.

Above all, Steve was a dedicated and loving family man. He devoted his life to his wife, Clarice, and two daughters, Janet and Carol. No matter how far away he travelled for a sales meeting, he returned every evening to his family. He never missed a music concert, a sports match, or any extracurricular activities that his daughters were involved in. His unselfish and giving nature led to many wonderful friendships throughout his life. His keen sense of humor, quick wit, and the twinkle in his eye will long be remembered by his loving family and friends.

Steve is survived by his wife, Clarice of Portage; his daughter, Janet (Tim) Johnson of Miamisburg, OH, his daughter, Carol Rosing of Madison, WI; his two granddaughters: Alexandra and McKenzie Johnson of Miamisburg, OH; and many relatives and close friends.

A visitation will be held at Portage United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:30 p.m., with the Rev. Tom Countryman officiating. Following the Celebration of Life, Military Honors will be provided on Sunday at the church by Portage Area Veteran’s Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either: PUMC (Portage United Methodist Church), 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage, WI 53901 or WYSO (WI Youth Symphony Orchestras), PO Box 258039, Madison, WI 53725.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Peter Newcomer, the staff of UW Hospitals and Steve’s special caregivers at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.