Steven “Toad” Meyer, 66, of Waupun, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.
Steve was born Sept. 20, 1953, in Beaver Dam, the son of Irving and Jean Hartleb Meyer. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1971 and later received an associate’s degree from MPTI in Fond du Lac. He married Paula Hoffman in Waupun. Steve was employed at Howard and Vande Streek Masonry and later was a mason at Westra Construction in Waupun. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid sports fan.
Steve is survived by a son, Joe (Kim) Meyer of Eden, Wis.; a brother, Terry (Lana) Meyer of Waupun; and a sister, Susan (Delwin) Draeger of Jefferson, Wis.
Steve was preceded in death by a daughter, Sara Meyer; and parents, Irving and Jean Meyer.
A celebration of Steve’s life will take place later in the summer.
WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
