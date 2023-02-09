Sept. 4, 1954 - Feb. 6, 2023

BARABOO - Steven W. Jopp, age 68, of Baraboo, passed away in his home from cancer on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Steve was born on September 4, 1954 in Baraboo, WI, the son of Darrell and Carol Jopp. Steve married Sandy Lamberty 47 years ago on June 14, 1975.

He was a graduate of Baraboo High School and worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Badger Army Ammunition Plant. He was a member of Engineers Local 139 Union. Steve enjoyed tinkering in his garage with tools, playing with his dog Nora, and watching the Weather Channel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Jopp, and his brother, Greg Jopp.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy Jopp; his sons: Steven Jopp (Leilani) and Ryan Maas-Jopp (Mischelle); mother, Carol Jopp; sister, Kathleen Holland (Rick); grandchild, Carson; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many grand-puppies.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Steve later in the summer of 2023.