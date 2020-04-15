Steven “Woody” Forsythe, age 68, of New Lisbon, Wis., died on April 10, 2020, at his home. Steve was the son of Lloyd and Arretta (Babcock) Forsythe and was born on March 9th, 1952, in Mauston, Wis. Steve served in the United States Air Force for two years. Steve married Laurie Nitke on March 28th, 1988, in New Lisbon.
Steve was a truck driver and later drove school bus for the Mauston School District. He enjoyed motorcycles, racing, fishing, hunting, farming, playing guitar, singing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Steve is survived by his wife, Laurie of New Lisbon; son, Steven (Amanda) Forsythe of New Lisbon; grandchildren, Cameron, Savannah and Emberlee; brothers, Tim (Barb) of Mauston, Kellon Forsythe; sister, Bonnie Airestock of N.C.; sister-in-law, Judy Forsythe of New Lisbon; and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd “Butch” and Stuart “Stu”; sister, Gloria Johnson-Forsythe; and a good friend, Robert “Bobby” Benson.
A private Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Ray Anderson presiding. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The HARE FUNERAL HOME in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com
