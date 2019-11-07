BEAVER DAM - Steven "Steve" C. Zimmerman, age 55, of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Steven was born on April 28, 1964, in Beaver Dam, the son of Reinhold J. and Agnes (Kohls) Zimmerman. A 1982 graduate of Beaver Dam High School, Steven was very active in the wrestling program. He loved farming and enjoyed riding his four wheeler. Spending time with family, especially his nieces and nephews, meant a lot to him. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fox Lake.
Steven is survived by his mother, Agnes of Beaver Dam; his siblings, Dale of Fox Lake, Craig of Fox Lake, Gary (Rebecca) of Burnett, Lary of Beaver Dam, Nancy (Donald) Nummerdor of Fox Lake, Margie (James) Van Egtern of Fox Lake, Robert of Beaver Dam and Lori (John) Wellnitz of Juneau; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Reinhold; sister, Jane; brother, Lloyd; other relatives.
A visitation for Steven will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 110 Edgelawn Dr., Fox Lake from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. David Nottling officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton, followed by a light luncheon back at church.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
