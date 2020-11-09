 Skip to main content
Stevens, A. Mark
Stevens, A. Mark

COLUMBUS/FOND DU LAC—Mark A. Stevens age 53 died on Friday, Nov., 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Inurnment will be in St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery, Mayville. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Mark’s family at

jensenfuneralandcremation.com

Jensen Funeral and Cremation

920-623-5850 – Columbus, WI

