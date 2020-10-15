Stevens, David J.

The world lost Rev. Stevens too soon. A community and all of God's church will miss the love Rev. Stevens had for the sheep in his care. His beloved wife and daughter will miss him very much.

A mother never relishes the idea of saying goodbye to a son, even if it is only for a while. A brother will miss the talks with his older brother that he relied on for so many things. His aunt will look forward to seeing him again because aunts are like that. David will greet his Grandpa Stevens when God decides it is time. The journey will be complete when they are all together again in Paradise.

Rev. Stevens loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was confident in his relationship with his Savior and practiced his faith every day. He loved and adored his wife and daughter as a devoted spouse and father. Nothing made him happier than to share a communique about Bethany with his friends and family. Pictures were always part of the communication about his beloved daughter.