Stevens, Mark A.

FOND DU LAC - Mark A. Stevens, of Fond du Lac, age 53, died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Sept. 28, 1967, in Chicago, to Craig and Sharon (Schueler) Stevens. He married Jennifer Riese on Sept. 15, 1992. In the early 1990s he was a volunteer on the Reeseville Fire Department. He worked various jobs until he got injured on the job in 2000 that almost paralyzed him. He loved animals, music, rock concerts, movies, Chicago teams, Wisconsin Badgers football, NASCAR racing, classic cars, fishing, bonfires, thunderstorms, making people laugh, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his mom, Sharon; his two sisters, Brenda (Craig) Weiland and Betsy Stevens (Brian Stange); son, Dakota; aunt, Francis Koronkieriez; nephews; nieces; cousins; and special friends, Brian Schultz and Leah Endres. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Allexis Stevens; father, Craig Stevens; brothers, Christopher, Patrick and Andrew; maternal and paternal grandparents; and aunt and uncles.