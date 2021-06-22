Steward, Kenneth

BARABOO - Kenneth Steward, age 76, of Baraboo, Wis., and formerly of Green Lake, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis., due to complications of multiple sclerosis. He was surrounded by family when he passed.

Ken was born on Oct. 17, 1944, to August Steward and Pearl Hecker. Ken spent his childhood in Oak Creek and Milwaukee, Wis. Once he completed school, he continued to live in Milwaukee, where Ken went on to meet his future wife, Joan Haut. They fell in love and were married on July 18, 1964, and a few months later, they welcomed their only child, Laura.

Ken worked as an apprentice in the printing industry at Wisconsin Cuneo Press, in Brown Deer, Wis. He worked his way through the ranks to become a third shift foreman. Shortly after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1977, Ken ended his career in the printing industry and opted to become a small business owner in an effort to try to set up a better life for his family. He and Joan purchased a hardware store in Green Lake, Wis. They owned Steward's Hardware until 1984. They went on to own another hardware store in Cambridge, Wis. Eventually Ken and Joan moved to Baraboo where they purchased The Spinning Wheel Motel in 1989.