Aug. 11, 1950—April 25, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE—Stewart “Buck” Atkinson, age 71, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, peacefully at home with his family at his side, after a hell of a fight with cancer.

He was born on August 11, 1950, in Portage, son to Wallace C. and G. Catherine (Meekma) Atkinson. Buck was united in marriage to Patty Schulz on April 20, 1974, in Oregon. Together they were married 48-years, and raised two children, Mike, and Michelle.

Buck graduated from Oregon High School in 1968 and worked for the U. S. Post Office for 35-years. He enjoyed tinkering around with small engines and visiting Wayne’s Automotive. He loved spending time in Oxford with his family, and he will be remembered for his love of life. Buck was the happiest when he was with his family.

He is survived by his wife Patty; children: Mike (Traci) Atkinson and Michelle (Cory) Harmon; grandchildren: Madelyne, Maverick, Clayton, Carter; and his mother, G. Catherine Atkinson.

He was preceded in death by his father; nephew, Josh Schulz; and brothers-in-law: Dale and Jim. He also was preceded in death by his four-legged furry child, Odie.

Funeral services will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 12:00 noon, visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and his caretaker, Sonja.

He will be forever missed.

