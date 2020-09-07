Stewart, George Karl, Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE – George Karl Stewart Sr., age 81, passed away on Aug. 6, 2020, at home. He was born on Dec. 26, 1938, in Fond du Lac, the youngest of four children to Clarence and Alma Stewart.

George and the former Donna Kassner were married for almost 60 years. They were married on Sept. 10, 1960, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage, where he was a life-long member.

He graduated in 1957 from Portage High School and attended Luther College for one year before embarking on his working career. His first full-time job was with Gamble Stores, the company where his father had worked for over 40 years. The majority of George's working years were as a salesman at Hill Ford in Portage. He retired from Ad-Lit Distributing, Wisconsin Dells, in 2004.

Foremost among his various interests was his love of music. He played cornet from an early age to the first college year where he was honored to have played with the Luther College Concert Band. He directed the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Choir for over 20 years. He was also the initial director of the “Gale Singers”, the Portage area's community chorus.