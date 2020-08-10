You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stewart, George Karl, Sr.
0 entries

Stewart, George Karl, Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE – George Karl Stewart, Sr., age 81, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 26, 1938, in Fond du Lac, the youngest of four children to Clarence and Alma Stewart.

A memorial visitation will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will be run in a later edition of the paper. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News