Stewart, George Karl, Sr.

PORTAGE – George Karl Stewart, Sr., age 81, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 26, 1938, in Fond du Lac, the youngest of four children to Clarence and Alma Stewart.
A memorial visitation will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will be run in a later edition of the paper. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
