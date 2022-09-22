 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stewart L. Greiling

WAUPUN—Stewart L. Greiling, 86, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Christian Homestead in Waupun.

Funeral services for Stewart L. Greiling will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. David Cooper officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Green Bay, WI.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.

