Funeral services for Stewart L. Greiling will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. David Cooper officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Green Bay, WI.