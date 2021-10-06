Steyer, James "Jim"

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with the Rev. Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Jim was born Jan. 30, 1948, the son of Millard and Charmian (Mani) Steyer. Jim graduated from Madison West High School and then went into the U.S. Navy. He served two tours during the Vietnam Era. Upon returning home, Jim attended college and became a special conservation warden for the State of Wisconsin. He joined the Delton Fire Department, in which he retired as a captain, and the Delton Ambulance Service, in which he retired as chief. He served the Lake Delton community for approximately 10 years. Jim was also part of the Sauk County Dive Team and a range officer for Sauk County. After retiring, Jim took to his passion and opened a fishing guide service (aka JC's Guide Service) on the Wisconsin Dells River. He was a proud member of the Masonic Temple in Wisconsin Dells. Jim was an avid trapper, hunter, and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.