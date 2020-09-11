Stiemsma, Raymond "Ray"

On March 26, 1938, Ray was born in the Township of Randolph, a son of Richard and Sarah (Alsum) Stiemsma. Ray lived on the same rural Friesland farm all of his life. On Nov. 27, 1959, he was united in marriage to Judith Weidman in East Friesland. Ray took over his father's dairy farm and enjoyed many years of farming. After retiring from dairy farming, he crop farmed for some years. Ray attended Randolph Christian School in East Friesland and Randolph High School. Ray was a lifelong member of First Randolph Christian Reformed Church in East Friesland. Ray enjoyed many hours riding on his four wheelers checking out the crops and giving many rides to his grandchildren. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Ray loved the Tuesday and Saturday morning coffee's where everyone was welcomed to come and enjoy coffee, raisin bread and cheese.