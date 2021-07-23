Stieve, Carol A.

BARABOO - Carol A. Stieve, age 75, of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at home. Carol, daughter of Donald and Anna (Johnson) Stieve Sr., was born in Baraboo on Aug. 17, 1945. She was a graduate of Lodi High School. During her working career, Carol worked for Central Colony as an aide for over 30 years until her retirement. In her free time Carol loved to cook, and she will be remembered by her family as a dog lover.

She is survived by her brother, Donald (Claudia) Stieve Jr.; and nephews and niece, Robert (Angie) Stieve and their daughter, Grace, Brooke (Tom) Feltz and their daughters, Azlin and Harper, and Brett (Danyel) Stieve and their son, Brytan. She is further survived by special cousins, Ron (Dixie) Marquardt; and her special buddy, Cookie.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Sharon Kay and Cathy Jane.

A private family graveside service will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Donations in Carol's name may be made to Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.