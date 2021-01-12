Stieve, Glendale William "Glen"

NORTH FREEDOM - Glendale William "Glen" Stieve, age 83, of North Freedom, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. Glen, son of William and Elsie (Borck) Stieve, was born Oct. 19, 1937, in Baraboo, and was raised on the family farm in North Freedom. Glen enjoyed his years growing up on the farm, then helping his dad manage and operate the HillCrest Apple Orchard in Baraboo before moving back to enjoy the rest of his years on the family farm. Glen was very passionate about caring for his family and was a very loving and proud husband, father and grandfather.
He was a graduate of Baraboo High School. On Oct. 25, 1958, he was united in marriage to Karen Dettmann at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. Glen proudly served in the U.S. National Guard during the Berlin Crisis, actively serving from Oct. 15, 1961 – Aug. 10, 1962, in the 32nd Infantry Division based out of Fort Lewis, Wash. He was employed by Pope's Garage in Baraboo until he started with Libby's/Seneca Foods until his retirement after 37 years. He enjoyed model railroading and snowmobiling with family and friends; he loved driving his classic cars and was very proud of his "John Deere' tractors.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Karen; children, Gary (Rachel K.) Stieve and Lisa (Marc) Mueller; grandchildren, Gregory William (Allie Dumke) Stieve, McKenzy Stieve, Kaylee Mueller and Dalton Mueller; great-grandson, Grady Stieve; sister-in-law, Donna Dettmann; brother-in-law, Ed (Johann) Mortimer; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Dean Dettmann; his sister-in-law, Lonna Mortimer; and aunts and uncles.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Freedom Fire Department. The family would like to extend a special thank you to North Freedom first responders and the Baraboo District Ambulance Service for the caring help they provided the family, as well as nurses and doctors at Reedsburg Area Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)