Stieve, Glendale William "Glen"

NORTH FREEDOM - Glendale William "Glen" Stieve, age 83, of North Freedom, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. Glen, son of William and Elsie (Borck) Stieve, was born Oct. 19, 1937, in Baraboo, and was raised on the family farm in North Freedom. Glen enjoyed his years growing up on the farm, then helping his dad manage and operate the HillCrest Apple Orchard in Baraboo before moving back to enjoy the rest of his years on the family farm. Glen was very passionate about caring for his family and was a very loving and proud husband, father and grandfather.

He was a graduate of Baraboo High School. On Oct. 25, 1958, he was united in marriage to Karen Dettmann at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. Glen proudly served in the U.S. National Guard during the Berlin Crisis, actively serving from Oct. 15, 1961 – Aug. 10, 1962, in the 32nd Infantry Division based out of Fort Lewis, Wash. He was employed by Pope's Garage in Baraboo until he started with Libby's/Seneca Foods until his retirement after 37 years. He enjoyed model railroading and snowmobiling with family and friends; he loved driving his classic cars and was very proud of his "John Deere' tractors.