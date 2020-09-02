Stieve, Jeanette K.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Jeanette K. Stieve, 86, passed away peacefully at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo on Sept. 1, 2020. She was born to Florence and August Tourdot on April 23, 1934, in Reedsburg, Wis. She was the eighth of their 12 children. She met the love of her life, Harvey Stieve, at a local dance. They were united in marriage on May 7, 1955. Together, they raised eight children on their dairy farm outside of Baraboo.

Jeanette was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Parish. She was a 4-H leader for many years and enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing cards, dancing, writing poems, and getting together with her extended family. Children, grandchildren, and many other kids learned to make pies and cookies in her large kitchen.

Jeanette will be remembered for her witty, funny sense of humor. Everyone was welcome in her home. She was “mom” to many children through the years and fed anyone who came to the farm. She will be lovingly remembered as a dedicated sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey, a grandson, Nathan Stieve, and a granddaughter, Samantha Stieve, along with her brothers, George, Charlie, Edward, and Joseph Tourdot, and sisters, Mary Gallagher, Anna Wegner, and Helen Kaul.