Stine, Richard Duane

POYNETTE - Richard Duane Stine passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, days after celebrating his 70th wedding anniversary to his beloved Loretta.

Known by loved ones as Duane, he was born in Ladysmith, Wis., on Oct. 9, 1930, to Richard and Claire (Hadden) Stine. Duane spent his early years farming the lands of Ladysmith and driving truck for the feed mill. He fell in love with Loretta Ladenthin and had the honor of taking her hand in marriage in 1950. Together, they raised their seven children, making their home in Poynette and Arlington, Wis. Duane spent most of his career working as a Maintenance Engineer at Aramark in Madison, where he offered 45 years of service. He also volunteered as an EMT with Arlington EMS. In retirement, Duane worked several small jobs in the area and was often found creating masterpieces in his woodshop. Duane and Loretta were members of the Arlington United Methodist Church.