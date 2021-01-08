Stobb, Irene Phyllis (Snyder)

WAUPUN - Irene Phyllis (Snyder) Stobb, 88, of Waupun, passed peacefully at home and entered eternal rest on Dec. 21, 2020.

Born on Sept. 12, 1932, to Viola (Green) and Everett Snyder, Irene grew up, married young, and raised her nine children in Waupun. She obtained her driver's license at 38 years old and used it to start a career in laundry services, working for 23 years at Waupun Memorial Hospital – because apparently doing laundry for all those kids at home wasn't enough work! Her husband, Eldred Stobb, passed away in 1972.

When she entered hospice care, Irene's heart was labeled with congestive failure, which, figuratively speaking, makes sense as it was broken three years ago when the love of her life, Don Reisen, passed away unexpectedly. Irene and Don were "sweethearts" for nearly 50 years after meeting in the 1970s at a dance. Together, Irene and Don built a life of unconditional love, smooches, and memories: Don liked to tinker in the shed while Irene loved to host visitors. Don hummed and whistled tunes, but Irene preferred the smooth sound of Charley Pride. Don had to watch how many sweets he had, while Irene always had cookies and treats on hand for company.