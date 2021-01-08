Stobb, Irene Phyllis (Snyder)

WAUPUN - Irene Phyllis (Snyder) Stobb, 88, of Waupun, passed peacefully at home and entered eternal rest on Dec. 21, 2020.
Born on Sept. 12, 1932, to Viola (Green) and Everett Snyder, Irene grew up, married young, and raised her nine children in Waupun. She obtained her driver's license at 38 years old and used it to start a career in laundry services, working for 23 years at Waupun Memorial Hospital – because apparently doing laundry for all those kids at home wasn't enough work! Her husband, Eldred Stobb, passed away in 1972.
When she entered hospice care, Irene's heart was labeled with congestive failure, which, figuratively speaking, makes sense as it was broken three years ago when the love of her life, Don Reisen, passed away unexpectedly. Irene and Don were "sweethearts" for nearly 50 years after meeting in the 1970s at a dance. Together, Irene and Don built a life of unconditional love, smooches, and memories: Don liked to tinker in the shed while Irene loved to host visitors. Don hummed and whistled tunes, but Irene preferred the smooth sound of Charley Pride. Don had to watch how many sweets he had, while Irene always had cookies and treats on hand for company.
Throughout the years Irene always said, "There's nothing better than holding a baby," and was known for her assessment of her newborn grandchildren and great-grandchildren's "perfect ears."
Moments like these and memories of Irene will be cherished by her survivors, including children, Cheryl (Mike) Hull, Nancy (Kenny) Westhuis, Wayne Stobb (Karen Baasch), Randy (Connie) Stobb, Terry (Kim) Stobb, Timmy (Brenda) Stobb, Jodie (Kathy) Stobb, Scott Stobb (Kathy Hoekstra), and Julie (Jerry) Helms; sisters, Ruth Stobb and Margaret Hoekstra; sisters-in-law, Beverly Snyder and Karen Gerber; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.
Irene was preceded in death by her lifelong sweetheart, Don Reisen; parents, Everett and Viola Snyder; husband, Eldred Stobb; sisters, Ruby Wright, Hazel Bly, Joyce Vermeer and Darlene Rostyne; and brothers, Lyle Snyder, Wayne Snyder, Ronnie Snyder, Roger Snyder, and Tom Snyder.
Irene's family extends its appreciation to the Agnesian HealthCare hospice team and to all of our friends for their love and support during Irene's final days. Cremation has taken place and, since Irene didn't want an obituary or a funeral, let's call this a final tribute to one heck of a woman who had a contagious smile and a heart of gold. Losing you breaks our hearts, but we know you're dancing with Don again and that there's no other place you should be.
