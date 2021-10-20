Stockinger, Michael John

KILDARE - Mike passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 3, 2021, at home. He is survived by his children, Stephen Stockinger, Robert (Dara) Stockinger, John (Amy) Stockinger, and Katy (Marc) Brinkman; grandchildren, Sarah, Haley, Victoria, Maia, Abby and Tanner; and sisters, Kathy (Tim) Baranzyk and Barbara Brodhagen. He will be missed by other relatives and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel (nee Kitchingman); and brother, Bob. Domino, his dog and faithful companion for the last decade, died earlier the same day.

Mike loved hunting and making stained glass pieces for friends. There is a piece on his workbench that he won't be finishing. He had recently stopped riding his motorcycle and was developing an interest in astronomy. There was a recent trip to southern Illinois to view the solar eclipse. He dabbled in many things, especially after he retired and was always doing something. He was living his best life every day.

A celebration of life will be held at HARTSON FUNERAL HOME, 11111 Janesville Road, Hales Corners, WI 53130, on Oct. 22, from 4 p.m.–7 p.m.

Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made in Mike's name to the American Heart Association, American Legion or Humane Society of America.