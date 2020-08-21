Stockwell, Joyce Jean (Johnson)

She was born on Dec. 29, 1932, in Portage, Wis., and grew up in Wyocena, Wis., where she attended grade school, followed by Pardeeville High School. She married Raymond W. Stockwell in 1955; they moved to Waukegan, Ill., and had three children. Joyce worked at the Bank of Waukegan (Norstates) as an Assistant Vice President Loan Officer for thirty-seven loyal years prior to retiring. She enjoyed attending Chicago Bears games with close friends and family, bowling at Bertrand Lanes in Leagues and Tournaments for over fifty years, vacations in Hawaii and up north with family, flower and vegetable gardening, bird feeding and nature, and cooking – which she was great at and well known for her lasagna. Joyce is survived by her three children, Randy (Cheryl) Stockwell, Edith May, Lynne Stockwell; her sister, Lenore (Don) Manthey; three brothers, Orrin Johnson, Dennis "Shorty" Johnson, Allan (Cathy) Johnson; five grandchildren, Jeannette (Peyton) L'Anglais, Raymond "Joe" Stockwell, Robert "Bob" May, Matthew "Matt" May, Michael Stock; five great-grandchildren, Bridgette, Max, Izaiah, Alex "AJ" Bryan, Matt Jr.; nephews and nieces, Dennis "Den" Manthey, Jean Paul, Joyce Banach, Chris (Walter) Korenkiewicz, Kayleigh Romero, Amy (Mike) Rynearson, Justin (Jessie) Johnson, Brian Johnson, Bill A. Johnson Jr., Jeff Johnson, Scott (Katrina) Johnson, Dan Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Karen Jo Smith, Suzy Smith, Jimmy Smith; brother-in-law, Frank (Cathy) Stockwell; many other cousins; great-nieces and nephews; and many caring friends who were like family. She was proceeded in death by parents, Willard and Hazel Johnson; brothers, William A. Johnson, Raymond Stockwell; granddaughter, Theresa "Teri" Bell; great-grandson, Dion Bell Jr.; nephew, Eric Johnson; and niece, Robin (Romero) Nelson.