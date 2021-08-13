Stofflet, Kathleen Elaine

MONTELLO—Kathleen Elaine Stofflet, 84, of Montello, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wis., surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life service for Kathleen will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1209 W. Circle Drive, Beaver Dam, WI 53916, with the Rev. Bryan Lagerstam officiating.
The full obituary will be published on Wednesday, Aug. 25 in the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
