Stofflet, Kathleen Elaine

Her life's work was in the raising of her children, although she ran the accounting for Stofflet Trucking until retiring in 2000. She was incredibly intelligent and amazing with numbers, though her passion truly was in her family, and so her primary occupation was homemaker and mother. Her maternal grandparents were Norwegian immigrants, and she carried on some of the cultural culinary traditions passed down by her mother, Clara, and they are still enjoyed by her children and grandchildren today.

Kathleen was diagnosed with the neuropathic disorder Charcot-Marie-Tooth in 1988 and faced the challenges that it brought her with brave stoicism and a strong will to not let it keep her down. As a child, she was a proficient tap dancer. The years and neuropathy disabled her, but now she dances once again in glory with her Savior Jesus!