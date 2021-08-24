Stofflet, Kathleen Elaine

MONTELLO - Kathleen Elaine Stofflet, 84, of Montello, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wis., surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life service for Kathleen will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1209 W. Circle Drive, Beaver Dam, WI 53916, with the Rev. Bryan Lagerstam officiating.
Kathleen was born on July 24, 1937, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Gordon and Clara (Johnson) Vesper. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School, the Class of 1955. On Sept. 7, 1957, she married the love of her life, Ronald Stofflet, in Beaver Dam. Kathleen was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. However, she wasn't just a lifelong member, but a highly dedicated member. At one time she was a teacher for the Sunday school, sang in the choir, served on the church council, counted money, and took on other various duties.
Kathleen was known for her kind demeanor and generous spirit. Her love was fierce, her compassion and empathy were exceptional, a true inspiration for those she's left behind. Up until COVID, she maintained regular gatherings with some of her high school girlfriends. Kathleen loved to watch the Packers, the Brewers, and PGA golf on TV. She enjoyed good old country music from the likes of Patsy Cline, Jim Reeves, and Merle Haggard (among many others), but that didn't stop her from collecting every Elvis Presley record as they were released starting in 1956.
Her life's work was in the raising of her children, although she ran the accounting for Stofflet Trucking until retiring in 2000. She was incredibly intelligent and amazing with numbers, though her passion truly was in her family, and so her primary occupation was homemaker and mother. Her maternal grandparents were Norwegian immigrants, and she carried on some of the cultural culinary traditions passed down by her mother, Clara, and they are still enjoyed by her children and grandchildren today.
Kathleen was diagnosed with the neuropathic disorder Charcot-Marie-Tooth in 1988 and faced the challenges that it brought her with brave stoicism and a strong will to not let it keep her down. As a child, she was a proficient tap dancer. The years and neuropathy disabled her, but now she dances once again in glory with her Savior Jesus!
Kathleen is survived by and her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Ronald of Montello; children, Vicki (Russ) Johnson, Pam (Jay) Kuhlman, Tom (Trish) Stofflet, all of Beaver Dam, Kurt (Lisa) Stofflet of Brookfield, Jennifer Vesper of Simpsonville, S.C., and Kirsten (John) Engel of Neenah; grandchildren, Jamie, Abby, Krista, Jacob (Courtney), Emily, Ali (Eber), Hannah (Kyle), Sarah (Josh), Jared (Teresa) Grace, Quinn, Drew, and Evelyn; great-grandchildren, Paysen, Liana, and Delilah; sister, Karen Stebbins of Loves Park, Ill.; brother-in-law, Bill (Janet) Stofflet; sisters-in-law, Barbara Frankenstein and Mary (Ron) Hupf; two favored cousins, Linda (Mick) Dorgan and Barb (Ed) Hammer; and many other friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Jimmy; in-laws, Erv and Margaret Stofflet; brothers-in-law, Marlin Stebbins and Herb Frankenstein; and other beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of floral expressions, donations may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church general fund in Beaver Dam.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
