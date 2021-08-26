Stofflet, Michael John "Stein"

PORTAGE - Michael John "Stein" Stofflet, age 51, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, with his mother and daughter by his side.

He is survived by his mother, Loha Kuhn of Portage; brother, Allen of Pardeeville; daughter, Laura; granddaughter, Veronica of Norman, Okla.; nieces, Katrina Stofflet of Portage and Elisha (Brandon) Cummings of Pardeeville; and great-nephew, Thatcher Cummings. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, other near relatives, and friends.

Mike was known for his being somewhat of a jack of all trades, although being a carpenter was always his favorite job, along with his friendliness, kindness, and willingness to help anyone in need. The light of Mike's life was always his dog, "Abby," who gave him much joy.

Mike will be missed by many.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, in the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME in Portage.