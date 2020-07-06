Stollfus, Chuck R. "Chuck"

He grew up working on the family farm outside of Pardeeville. Chuck graduated Pardeeville High School in 1966 and then served his country during the Vietnam War from October 1968 to October 1969. He married his partner and best friend Patricia (Smits) Stollfus in 1971 and after working in construction, they owned and operated their farm together for nearly 45 years. Chuck loved to hunt, fish, and trap and spent countless hours in the outdoors with his son and grandchildren, and many friends. Chuck was a member of the Portage VFW, and a member of the First Reformed Church in Friesland. He was one of the founders of the Badgerland Produce Auction in Montello. Chuck was well known for his kind manner and care for his customers at his and his son Patrick's greenhouse and produce stand, S&S Wildflowers and Greenhouse. He enjoyed auctions and garage sales and spent time with his daughter Dawn hunting for hidden treasures.