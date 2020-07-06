Stollfus, Chuck R. "Chuck"

PARDEEVILLE - Chuck R. "Chuck" Stollfus, 72, of Pardeeville, died peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on July 4, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Chuck was born on Jan. 16, 1948, to Wilbert and Mary Evelyn (Hughes) Stollfus in Portage.
He grew up working on the family farm outside of Pardeeville. Chuck graduated Pardeeville High School in 1966 and then served his country during the Vietnam War from October 1968 to October 1969. He married his partner and best friend Patricia (Smits) Stollfus in 1971 and after working in construction, they owned and operated their farm together for nearly 45 years. Chuck loved to hunt, fish, and trap and spent countless hours in the outdoors with his son and grandchildren, and many friends. Chuck was a member of the Portage VFW, and a member of the First Reformed Church in Friesland. He was one of the founders of the Badgerland Produce Auction in Montello. Chuck was well known for his kind manner and care for his customers at his and his son Patrick's greenhouse and produce stand, S&S Wildflowers and Greenhouse. He enjoyed auctions and garage sales and spent time with his daughter Dawn hunting for hidden treasures.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Stollfus of Pardeeville; son, Patrick Stollfus of Pardeeville; daughter, Dawn (Isaac) Hart of Dalton; six grandchildren, Spencer, Seth, Brianna, Shane, Ella, and Liam; and one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Evelyn Stollfus; his sisters, Joan Solis and Dixie Farrington; and brothers-in-law, Joseph Farrington, Jerry Smits, Alvin Smits, and Jim Schaalma.
Funeral services with social distancing and pandemic guidelines will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, with the Rev. Rob Ford officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation with social distancing and pandemic guidelines will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home Wednesday. Due to significant allergies the family is requesting no flowers be sent. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
