Stoltenberg, Dorothy Bernice

LODI - Dorothy B. Stoltenberg, age 87, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 15, 2021, with family by her side.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1933, in Leeds, Wis., the daughter of Alfred and Bernice (Paske) DeGroff. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leeds, Wis., and was a lifelong active member of the church, having belonged to the Dorcas Society and taught Sunday school for over 45 years.

Dorothy attended country school near her Grandpa Paske's farm and graduated in 1951 from Poynette High School. On May 23, 1953, she married James C. Stoltenberg at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death in 1985.

Dorothy was an avid gardener, wonderful baker, and skilled with her needle work and quilting. She dressed in purple, her favorite color, almost every day. She loved watching sports, especially her kids and grandkids playing ball. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family.