Stoltenberg, Shirley M.

Shirley was born on Oct. 7, 1935, in Leeds Township, the daughter of William and Mamie (Pribbenow) Stoltenberg. She grew up in Leeds and Poynette, and graduated from Poynette High School, maintaining a close friendship with classmates over the years. Shirley began working at Farmers Mutual Insurance in Madison, then, in 1957, started her career at the Bank of Poynette, eventually being promoted to senior vice president. In 2001, retirement allowed her to care for her garden and flowers, plus to enjoy a more leisurely pace of life. She enjoyed softball, starting and organizing the first Women's League in Poynette in 1958. Shirley belonged to many organizations in Poynette. She was a strong and respected competitor as she curled at the Poynette Curling Club. Likewise, she was a fierce softball player in the Madison and Poynette leagues. When her pitching arm went into semi-retirement, she shifted her energy to tossing horseshoes, enjoying the camaraderie of lifelong friends. One could always have a discussion with Shirley about sports, especially her beloved Cubs. Additionally, Shirley was treasurer of the Poynette Cemetery Board for many years. Family and clients were important to her, as she willingly offered her knowledge and support to their lives.