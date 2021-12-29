Stone, Lois

WISCONSIN DELLS—Lois Stone, age 83, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, Wis.

Private funeral services will be held.

Lois was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Harvey and Evelyn (Eggert) Breutzmann.

Lois was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church are appreciated.

Lois was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother (GiGi).

Her greatest accomplishment was raising her family. She was also a dear friend, or “Ma,” to many. She enjoyed gardening, canning (especially her “Hot Pickles”), the Packers, and preparing for any family gathering. We will miss her sense of humor, cooking, baking, but most of all, her love and guidance.