Stopper, Phillip D. "Phil"

BARABOO - Phillip D. "Phil" Stopper, age 86, of Baraboo, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at home. Phillip, son of Rollo and Ruth (Good) Stopper, was born April 2, 1934. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1952. Phil enlisted into the U.S. Army on Oct. 22, 1953, and proudly served until his honorable discharge on Oct. 4, 1955. Upon his discharge he received the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal. On June 21, 1958, he was united in marriage to Jean O'Brien at Immaculate Conception Church in Truman, Wis. Throughout his working career he was employed by JI Case, American Motors, US Postal Service, Pierce's Grocery Store and Hein Warner until his retirement. Phil was an active member of the American Legion Post 26, participating in the Baraboo Veterans Honor Guard, Sauk County 40 and 8, was a Hunters Safety Instructor and was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and spending time at Devil's Lake. Phil loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them participate in sporting events. He also enjoyed cheering on the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.