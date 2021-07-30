Storck, Caroline Elizabeth

MAYVILLE—Caroline Elizabeth Storck, of Mayville, passed away on July 28, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Her family, just days before her passing, enjoyed celebrating her 100th birthday with her.
Caroline was born to John and Carrie (Thiel) Feutz on July 15, 1921, in Slinger, Wis. She was the valedictorian of her 1939 Slinger High School class. She graduated with an art education major from Milwaukee State Teacher’s College (UWM) in 1943. She taught elementary art in Appleton and Madison. While in Madison, Caroline illustrated a book called “Fun-Time Puppets,” which was published in 1952. She served as president of the Wisconsin Art Teachers from 1948-1949. Caroline attended many art workshops and continued to paint watercolors throughout her life. Her family will always cherish her many paintings.
Caroline was united in marriage to Robert E. “Bob” Storck on Aug. 26, 1950, in Slinger, and they enjoyed 61 years together. Caroline and Bob moved to Mayville in 1952. They raised their family in the home they built in 1957, and she resided there until her death. As a stay-at-home mom, she was active in numerous community activities and organizations including Homemakers, American Field Service (AFS) and church. Caroline and her husband, Bob, sponsored two AFS students in their home: Atsuko Kinugasa (Yagi) from Japan and Maria Eklund (Haverinen) from Finland.
Caroline was a faithful and active member of the Mayville United Methodist Church since 1952. She taught Sunday school to kindergarten children for over 50 years and was presented the Outstanding Sunday School Teacher of the Year award by the Wisconsin United Methodist Conference in 1999. As a Sunday school teacher her students, including her children and grandchildren, greatly enjoyed her music and art abilities. She served on numerous committees and continued to take an active part on the administrative council of the church until she was 99 years of age. Caroline also served as vice president and president of the Mayville United Methodist Women.
Fitness was a priority to Caroline. When the TAG Aquatic & Fitness Center opened in 2002, she became a member and faithfully exercised three times per week for 18 years. During the pandemic, she continued to count her steps at home using her Fitbit.
Caroline loved to travel with her husband, family and good friends. Her travels started with camping with her family throughout the United States and extended to travels throughout the world.
Caroline is survived by her children, Ellen (Tom) Hemstock of Sparta, Wis., John (Paula) Storck of Mayville, Wis., and Carol (Demetrios) Tsacoyeanes of Avon, Conn.; seven grandchildren, Anne Hemstock (Mike Olvera) of Appleton, Wis., Brian Hemstock (special friend Indalia Berner) of Chicago, Ill., Eric (Katie) Storck of Madison, Wis., Michael (Jessica) Storck of Belleville, Wis., Julie (David) Edmiston of St. Paul, Minn., Amy Tsacoyeanes (Ben Vannah) of Arlington, Va., and Nicholas (Olivia) Tsacoyeanes of Millis, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Charles, Raymond, Wesley and Clara Storck; and Madeline Edmiston. She was further survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rhoda Feutz; her parents; her husband, Robert Storck; and her brother, Robert Feutz.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)