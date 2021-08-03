Storck, Caroline Elizabeth

MAYVILLE—Caroline Elizabeth Storck, of Mayville, passed away on July 28, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Her family, just days before her passing, enjoyed celebrating her 100th birthday with her.

Caroline was born to John and Carrie (Thiel) Feutz on July 15, 1921, in Slinger, Wis. She was the valedictorian of her 1939 Slinger High School class. She graduated with an art education major from Milwaukee State Teacher’s College (UWM) in 1943. She taught elementary art in Appleton and Madison. While in Madison, Caroline illustrated a book called “Fun-Time Puppets,” which was published in 1952. She served as president of the Wisconsin Art Teachers from 1948-1949. Caroline attended many art workshops and continued to paint watercolors throughout her life. Her family will always cherish her many paintings.

Caroline was united in marriage to Robert E. “Bob” Storck on Aug. 26, 1950, in Slinger, and they enjoyed 61 years together. Caroline and Bob moved to Mayville in 1952. They raised their family in the home they built in 1957, and she resided there until her death. As a stay-at-home mom, she was active in numerous community activities and organizations including Homemakers, American Field Service (AFS) and church. Caroline and her husband, Bob, sponsored two AFS students in their home: Atsuko Kinugasa (Yagi) from Japan and Maria Eklund (Haverinen) from Finland.