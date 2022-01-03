 Skip to main content
Stormer, Judene "Judy"
Stormer, Judene "Judy"

LODI—Judene “Judy” Stormer, age 74, died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home in West Point Township.

Judy was born on Aug. 24, 1947, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Judge and Kathleen (Walton) Van Horn. She had enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Art (Debra) Davenport and Richard (Robin) Duncan; four grandchildren, Christine Davenport, Bryant (Maggie Reno) Davenport, Jacob Coats and Emily Davenport; five great-grandchildren, Alexia, Paige, Lucy, Rian, and Brayden; her significant other, Ron Stites; her special cats, Misty and Missy; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Charles and Ted Van Horn.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at Crystal Lake Campground in Lodi. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

