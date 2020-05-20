Stout, Jr., Elmer L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JOHNSON CREEK - Elmer L. Stout, Jr., 85, of Johnson Creek, passed away on May 16, 2020 at his home, after a long illness, with his family by his side. He was born on March 15, 1935, the son of Elmer W. Stout and Eleanor M. Stout (nee Barr). He was the last member of his immediate family. He married Betty J. Laack on June 20, 1959 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Mauston.

Elmer grew up in Mauston. He graduated from Mauston High School. He entered the United States Air Force on Feb. 16, 1954. He was stationed in the 16th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in California, was at Perrin AFB and Lackland AFB in Texas, Georgia and Okinawa.

He started playing guitar in a band at the age of 15, playing anywhere he could. While in the Air Force, he was a member of the Dixie Playboys, winners of two categories in the 313th Air Division's show, "Tops in Blue". They played in many local officer's clubs while in Okinawa. Elmer played in several bands during his lifetime: Fred Seitz Band, Shorty Schmidt Band, and the Buddy Daugs Band as well as with several other musicians. He was still playing until last year. He thoroughly enjoyed it. He could play lead, rhythm, and bass guitar as well as the mandolin. He had a beautiful singing voice. He made two music CDs for his family to always be able to listen to.