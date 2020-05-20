Stout, Jr., Elmer L.

JOHNSON CREEK - Elmer L. Stout, Jr., 85, of Johnson Creek, passed away on May 16, 2020 at his home, after a long illness, with his family by his side. He was born on March 15, 1935, the son of Elmer W. Stout and Eleanor M. Stout (nee Barr). He was the last member of his immediate family. He married Betty J. Laack on June 20, 1959 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Mauston.
Elmer grew up in Mauston. He graduated from Mauston High School. He entered the United States Air Force on Feb. 16, 1954. He was stationed in the 16th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in California, was at Perrin AFB and Lackland AFB in Texas, Georgia and Okinawa.
He started playing guitar in a band at the age of 15, playing anywhere he could. While in the Air Force, he was a member of the Dixie Playboys, winners of two categories in the 313th Air Division's show, "Tops in Blue". They played in many local officer's clubs while in Okinawa. Elmer played in several bands during his lifetime: Fred Seitz Band, Shorty Schmidt Band, and the Buddy Daugs Band as well as with several other musicians. He was still playing until last year. He thoroughly enjoyed it. He could play lead, rhythm, and bass guitar as well as the mandolin. He had a beautiful singing voice. He made two music CDs for his family to always be able to listen to.
Elmer was an over-the-road truck driver for over 30 years. While he drove truck, he won 2nd place in the Wisconsin State Truck Rodeo in 1969. He also received a 3 Million Miles award for safe driving. He retired from driving and went to work at Ace Hardware in Watertown and at the Johnson Creek School District as a janitor and grounds keeper. He also was a member of the Johnson Creek Village Board for 11 years. He was a past member of the Schlesner-Burri American Legion Post #305.
After his family, his greatest joys in life were his music and bow hunting for deer and bear. He got a bear on a trip to Canada. He and his wife enjoyed many trips across the country. His most favorite trip was when they drove to Alaska. He also enjoyed dancing with his wife. He loved his pets, Jasmine and Charley.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; his five children, Dianna (Duane) Pippenger, Karen (David) Pitterle, Alan (Jodi) Stout, Julie (James Taylor) Stout, and Brian (Kelli Jo Clabourne) Stout; daughter-in-law, Jenny Stout; 14 grandchildren, Nathan Feith, Dustin Feith, Kristyn (Mark Manthe) Hudson, Jennifer (Kevin) Sault, Derek (Kim) Pitterle, Tyler (Rhiannon Hellman) Pitterle, Tiffanni Stout, Bryanna (Aaron Jencson) Stout, Seth (Amanda Johnson) White, Jesse White, Rylee White, Alex Stout, Lauren Stout, and Brady Stout; 8 great-grandchildren, Makayla Feith, Marcus Streich, Jayden Hudson, Aliya Hudson, Daymian Hudson, William Sault, Jonathan Sault, and Hadley Pitterle; sister-in-law, Rosemary Stout as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Eleanor Stout; brother, Gerald Stout; sister, Joanne Reynolds; brother-in-law, Lyle Reynolds; nephew, David Reynolds, and great-grandson, Chase Pitterle.
He was a kind, quiet, simple man who was loved by everyone who knew him. Elmer was loved dearly and will be missed by many.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Farmington with Rev. Charles Learman officiating. Military Honors will be conducted following the service. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Farmington or the Johnson Creek EMS. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)