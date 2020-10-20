Stowell, Dennis

Dennis was born Dec. 30, 1947, in Portage, Wis., the son of Floyd and Beatrice (Pike) Stowell. He attended Wisconsin Dells High School and graduated in 1967. Immediately after high school he enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps and eventually was deployed overseas to Vietnam. There, he was placed in the thick of combat, as a Machine gunner in the Infantry Division during the Tet Offensive, and due to injuries sustained from battle, he received two purple hearts. The rest of Dennis's tour was in North Vietnam with his infantry unit. Other awards that Dennis received were Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, three Vietnamese Service Medals, Vietnamese Campaign Medal with device and Combat Action Ribbon. After serving from July 1967 to August 1969, Dennis was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. In November of 1969 he married Ona Dunahee. He worked at Tri Enda in Portage, Wis., for 33 years, before going onto Plastics Ingenuity in Cross Plains-Mazomanie Wisconsin for 10 years, retiring in January 2013.