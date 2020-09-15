Stowers, Roger

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN DELLS - Roger Stowers, age 78 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at his residence.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.

Roger was born Jan. 27, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wis. the son of Roland and Ruth (Mulligan) Stowers. Raised on a Wisconsin Dairy farm near Wisconsin Dells, he grew up playing piano, accordion and then tuba in a Polish Street Band and also became interested in Bluegrass Music in 1988.

In his early years, Roger worked for the Soma Boat line, driving boats and guiding tourists on the Upper and Lower Dells and the Original Ducks. Later he worked for the FBI, Milwaukee Police Dept., Wisconsin Dells Police Dept., Badger Ordnance, and the Federal Prison at Oxford, Wis. Roger attended college for seven years on a part time basis studying Math, Physics and Mechanical Engineering.