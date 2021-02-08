Stradinger, Robin Marie

WHITEWATER—Robin Marie Stradinger, 59, of Whitewater passed away on February 3rd, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Robin was born on June 6, 1961 to John and Jane Evers. She grew up in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School. On October 1, 1983, Robin married her beloved husband Theodore “Ted” Stradinger and together they had two daughters.

She enjoyed gardening, line-dancing, crafting, camping, listening to country music, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She also worked for thirty years in personal banking at BMO Harris in Janesville and Madison.

Robin is survived by her parents, John and Jane Evers; husband, Ted Stradinger; daughters, Lindsay (Chad) Wicker, Cara (Joe Smith) Stradinger; grandchildren, Tristan Wicker, Brody Stradinger, Gracelynn Wicker, Owen Smith, Case Smith; brother, Rick (Dianne) Evers; two nephews, Austin Evers, Jake Evers; two nieces, Mallory Stidmen, Sierra Evers; and five great-nieces, Lizzie, Olivia, Hailey, Emma, and Ellie Stidmen.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and brother, Lee Evers.

At this time there are no services.

The family would like to give special thanks to SMM Hospice and Jody Ritsch for their exceptional care for Robin.

Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com