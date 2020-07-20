Streblow, Bonnie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN - Bonnie Kay Streblow, age 74 of Waupun, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Bonnie was born on April 28, 1946, a daughter of Boyd and Leona (Retzlaff) Bader. She was a graduate of Waupun High School in 1964. Bonnie was united in marriage to Tom Streblow on Nov. 18, 1967, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville, Wis. She was a waitress at Walker's Restaurant and D & M Family Restaurant. Bonnie volunteered at Amity Elementary School for a number of years, a Preschool Teacher Assistant at In His Hands Preschool at Pella Lutheran Church for 18 years and a baker at Tom Dooley's Apple Orchard.

Bonnie was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending athletic and school events. She loved babysitting and coloring with her grandchildren. Bonnie had a gorgeous backyard, loved planting and maintaining her flowers. In her free time she enjoyed going for walks and baking for her family. She was a strong supporter of the family race team and attended her son, Aaron's, races every Saturday night. Bonnie was an active TOPS member. Her faith was strong; she was a member of Pella Lutheran Church.