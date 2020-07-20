Streblow, Bonnie

WAUPUN - Bonnie Kay Streblow, age 74 of Waupun, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Bonnie was born on April 28, 1946, a daughter of Boyd and Leona (Retzlaff) Bader. She was a graduate of Waupun High School in 1964. Bonnie was united in marriage to Tom Streblow on Nov. 18, 1967, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville, Wis. She was a waitress at Walker's Restaurant and D & M Family Restaurant. Bonnie volunteered at Amity Elementary School for a number of years, a Preschool Teacher Assistant at In His Hands Preschool at Pella Lutheran Church for 18 years and a baker at Tom Dooley's Apple Orchard.
Bonnie was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending athletic and school events. She loved babysitting and coloring with her grandchildren. Bonnie had a gorgeous backyard, loved planting and maintaining her flowers. In her free time she enjoyed going for walks and baking for her family. She was a strong supporter of the family race team and attended her son, Aaron's, races every Saturday night. Bonnie was an active TOPS member. Her faith was strong; she was a member of Pella Lutheran Church.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tom; two daughters, Brenda (Mike) Plate of Valders, Amanda (Joel) Thiede of DeForest, two sons, Brent (Dana) Streblow of Fond du Lac and Aaron (Angela) Streblow of Waupun; six grandchildren, Krystal (Mark) Buhler, Corey (special friend Abby) Streblow, Brady Streblow, Emilyn Streblow, Maria Thiede and Ansley Streblow; three step-grandchildren, Nicole (Nick) Polster, Michael (special friend Vicki) Plate Jr. and Marissa Plate; five step great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice (Dennis) Schultz of Waupun, four brothers, Roger (Judy) Bader of Beaver Dam, David (Cheryl) Bader of Juneau, Daniel Bader of Beaver Dam and Randy (Joan) Bader of Fond du Lac; brother-in-law, John (Gale) Streblow of Mayville; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Clarence (Olive) Streblow; brother-in-law, Donald Streblow; niece, Nicole Bader and nephew, Michael Bader.
Visitation for Bonnie will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Pella Lutheran Church, 315 South Madison Street, Waupun.
Funeral service for Bonnie will be held at 12 noon on Thursday at Pella Lutheran Church with Rev. David Knuth, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
The Streblow family would like to thank Dr. Michael Jones, Dr. Filip Troicki and nurses at Central Wisconsin Cancer Center, and all staff at St. Agnes Hospital for the wonderful care, as well as St. Francis Rehabilitation Home and Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac for the compassionate care during her stay.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
