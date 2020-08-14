Streekstra, Gary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN - Gary Streekstra, 72, of Waupun, passed away Aug. 13, 2020 at Clearview in Juneau.

Gary was born June 18, 1948 in Beaver Dam, the son of Theodore and Harriet Pater Streekstra. On Nov. 30, 1968 he married Janice Siewert at County Line Lutheran Church in the town of Fox Lake. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun most of their married lives. Gary was employed at National Rivet in Waupun for 25 years and worked part-time at Farm and Home for eight years. Gary was active as a coach in Waupun Little League for about ten years. He was a member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun.

Gary is survived by his wife, Janice Streekstra of Waupun; a son, Paul Streekstra (fiance´e, Cherish Banaszak) of Waupun; siblings: Linda (Blake) Tonn of Beaver Dam, Byron (Terri) Streekstra of Waupun, Mark (Robyn) Streekstra of Waupun, and Wayne Streekstra of Sun Prairie; sister-in-law, Sue Streekstra of Waupun; and nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Harriet Streekstra; and a brother, Cal Streekstra.