Strobel, Debra A.

REESEVILLE - Debra A. Strobel, age 68, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at her home in Reeseville.
There will be a private burial at Reeseville Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Debra Ann Strobel was born on Dec. 1, 1952, in Hustisford, Wis., to John and Betty (Klingbeil) Strobel. She was a 1971 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Debbie worked as a supervisor at Seneca Foods in Clyman. She was the kindest person that you would ever meet. Debbie could spark up a conversation with any stranger and gain a new friend by the end. She loved to bake and almost had an obsession with keeping an immaculate home. Debbie impacted so many lives and was always the most giving person with a heart of gold. She enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends, liked to gamble from time to time (especially pull-tabs), loved her diet Pepsi, and most of all, loved spending time with her family.
Debra is survived by her sister, Jode (Robert) Kohn of Juneau; nieces, Bobbi Jo (Matthew) Scheiber of Watertown and April (Dustin) Phelps of Horicon; great-nieces and -nephew, Madelynn and Camden Scheiber and Sawyer Phelps; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
