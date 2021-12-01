Strobel, Debra A.

Debra Ann Strobel was born on Dec. 1, 1952, in Hustisford, Wis., to John and Betty (Klingbeil) Strobel. She was a 1971 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Debbie worked as a supervisor at Seneca Foods in Clyman. She was the kindest person that you would ever meet. Debbie could spark up a conversation with any stranger and gain a new friend by the end. She loved to bake and almost had an obsession with keeping an immaculate home. Debbie impacted so many lives and was always the most giving person with a heart of gold. She enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends, liked to gamble from time to time (especially pull-tabs), loved her diet Pepsi, and most of all, loved spending time with her family.