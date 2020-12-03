Strobel, Jane Lorraine

On April 8, 1945, she married Donald Strobel in Reesville, Wis. They celebrated 70 years together. Jane was employed at Pauly Cheese Co. for 10 years, as the secretary for Dr. Straus for two years, at Bethesda Lutheran Home for 15 years and home health care for four years. Jane was a member of St. Stephen's United Church of Christ in Juneau. She loved singing in the choir and helping with church activities. She was also a member of Marsh Haven Nature Center. Jane enjoyed traveling with Don and friends and had a flare for fun clothes and jewelry. Her green thumb made her flowers beautiful, and she could decorate anything.