Stroede, August

WISCONSIN DELLS - On July 20, 2020, a brave, strong, loving heart stopped beating when August Stroede joined his "sweet Lorraine" for their first waltz together in Heaven. August "Gus" was born on Jan. 27, 1925 in the Town of Dell Prairie to John & Myrtle (Schultz) Stroede. He attended the one room school at Davis Corners until high school in Wisconsin Dells. During his teen years he spent time working for a local farmer and enjoying music at Bonus Store (across from Davis Corners Methodist church) and dancing at the hall. At the age of 19, Gus enlisted in the US Army and became part of the 5th Armored Division, 81st Tank Battalion, Company B. As story has it, PFC Stroede was flown in a cargo plane (where his seat was bolted to the middle of the plane's floor) to Germany to chase the German's across Europe. He served in Ardennes Forest region, Rhineland and Central Europe. Gus was chosen (because he was a farm boy) to drive the first Sherman M4 tank across the "pontoon bridges" the American's had to build after the German's blew up the bridges behind them. Gus served his country with bravery and even after his honorable discharge at the end of WWII, he continued to serve as a member of VFW Post 9387 marching in Memorial Day Parades until his 85th year when it became too difficult for him. He was always grateful for the opportunity to serve his country and see parts of the world he never would have otherwise seen.