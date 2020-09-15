Stroede, August

WISCONSIN DELLS - A celebration of the life of August Stroede will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from Noon - 3 p.m. at the pavilion at Fur, Fin & Feather, Wisconsin Dells.
Lunch & refreshments are available. Friends and family are welcome to bring your memories and stories. And if you or someone you know has a home with an "Augie original" fireplace, please feel free to bring a picture of it.
