 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stroede, August
0 entries

Stroede, August

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN DELLS - A celebration of the life of August Stroede will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from Noon - 3 p.m. at the pavilion at Fur, Fin & Feather, Wisconsin Dells.

Lunch & refreshments are available. Friends and family are welcome to bring your memories and stories. And if you or someone you know has a home with an "Augie original" fireplace, please feel free to bring a picture of it.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News